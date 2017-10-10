Russian-inspired motorbike drone fights Dubai street crime from the skies

Dubai police unveiled their latest high-tech crime fighting device – a drone that doubles as a hoverbike. And it’s all down to Russian ingenuity.

The tech-savvy cops channelled their inner Batman by teaming up with Russian drone manufacturer Hoversurf, taking crime fighting to the skies in the United Arab Emirates.

Its four large propellers allow the vehicle to fly at a height of 5 meters (16ft) if piloted, and a meter higher without a human. Hoversurf can be operated remotely or piloted by a police officer.

When fully charged, Hoversurf can fight crime for 25 minutes, reaching speeds of 70kph (43mph), and is capable of carrying an additional 300kg (662lbs).

Originally designed as an “extreme sports instrument,” Hoversurf was “inspired by heavy-duty sport-utility motorbike frames and the concept was combined with flight qualities providing speed and maneuvering,” according to the company’s website.

The device essentially surfs through the air by changing altitude and direction.

This is just the latest in a long line of futuristic upgrades Dubai police will be rolling out. The city signed a deal earlier this year that will see mini, self-driving cop cars deployed to fight street crime.

READ MORE: ‘It will combat crime’: Robocop cars join Dubai’s futuristic police force (VIDEO)

In May, the first of the Emirati city's Robocops turned up for duty. Though not quite the cyborg from the 1980’s dystopian sci-fi classic of the same name, Dubai’s version aims to “assist and help people in the malls or on the streets.”

“The Robocop is the latest smart addition to the force and has been designed to help us fight crime, keep the city safe and improve happiness levels,” said Brigadier-General Khalid Nasser Al Razzouqi,

“He can chat and interact, respond to public queries, shake hands and offer a military salute,” he added.