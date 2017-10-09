Hypnotic ‘fire devil’ captured on video as Portugal battles raging infernos

A rare and mesmerizing ‘fire devil’ was captured on video Saturday in the midst of Portugal’s months-long battle with wildfires.

This natural phenomenon is a kind of tornado of flames. It occurs when fire, dust and wind combine in the air to create a blazing funnel.

Fire tornados can start in conditions where hot, dry air is rising rapidly, which, in turn, creates vertical columns of hot air. As more hot air is pulled into the column, a swirling effect is caused. The fire tornado then captures ash, flammable debris and embers, Live Science explains.

The country has been battling wildfires for months, with 1,000 firefighters battling blazes across the country on Sunday alone.

Portuguese broadcaster TVI captured the fire devil on Saturday in Arganil, in the center of the country.