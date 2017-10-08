Fascist salutes seen at pro-Spanish unity demos in Madrid, Barcelona (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Several protesters could be spotted giving fascist salutes in the Spanish capital on Saturday, where thousands of residents gathered in support of the country’s unity. Some appeared to follow suit in Barcelona, where a rally also took place against Catalan independence.

Saturday’s rally in Madrid saw thousands of people taking to the streets under the slogan “For the unity of Spain!” Some protesters performed Franco-era fascist salutes, as captured on the photographs. With Spanish flags hovering above, a number of men and women could be seen holding their right arms aloft in far-right salutes. Banners held by the protesters suggest the group belonged to the far-right Falangist party, which ruled Spain under General Francisco Franco.

Acabo de ver fotos de gente mano alzada en la mani de #RecuperemElSeny ¿Llamaban a un taxi? Ah no! Es el saludo fascista coño! pic.twitter.com/cP2JbnangL — Ampa (@AmpaOnFire) October 8, 2017

Meanwhile, as hundreds of thousands went out Sunday in defense of the Spanish unity a man was filmed sitting on a fence and performing the fascist salute in front of a crowd, which thronged outside national police headquarters on Via Laietana. People waved flags and shouted “Viva Espana!”