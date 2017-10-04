Motorbike explodes outside Jordanian military attache building in Paris

A motorbike has exploded in front of the Jordanian military attaché building in Paris Wednesday morning, Jordan's Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the state-run Petra news agency, Reuters reports.

The explosion caused minor damage to vehicles parked in front of the building, the Petra agency cited the spokesman as saying.

He added that the Jordanian ambassador in Paris was reassured about the safety of the workers in the mission, where no one was harmed.