Putin calls for predictable, mutually-beneficial cooperation with US

Moscow wants “predictable, constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation” with Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he received diplomatic credentials from new ambassadors to Moscow, including US envoy Jon Huntsman.

Current Russia-US bilateral relations cannot “cause satisfaction,” Putin said during an official ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow.

“We are advocating constructive, predictable and mutually-beneficial cooperation,” the Russian leader stressed, adding that “strict adherence to the principles of equality, respect for national interests and noninterference in the internal affairs” must be the basis of the bilateral cooperation.

After the ceremony, the new chief of the US diplomatic mission vowed to work on restoring trust and strengthening bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

Huntsman’s appointment comes at a tense time for Russia-US ties. The pair are embroiled in a diplomatic row, depriving each other of diplomatic properties and cutting the number of officials.

In the latest move, the Russian diplomatic mission had to leave the consular residence in San Francisco by October 1 at the orders of the Trump administration.

A blacksmith broke the lock on the building on Monday, triggering an angry reaction from Moscow.

"Despite warnings, US authorities have not listened to the voice of reason and didn't give up on their unlawful intents,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the US authorities “completely” seized the Consulate General and the administrative building which represented “a violation of international law.”

In August, the US ordered the closure of a Russian consular annex in New York and a chancery annex in Washington, DC.

In its statement on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry also announced that it reserves the right for reciprocal actions against the US.