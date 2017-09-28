Real or fake? This ‘android’ from Tokyo has baffled everyone (VIDEO, POLL)

Footage of an astoundingly life-like female android has created a stir online, with many unsure as to whether the video is a hoax.

The ‘robot’ was filmed entertaining revellers at the Tokyo Game Show 2017, a annual video game convention in Japan.

Posted to Twitter, the clip shows a supposedly animatronic woman dressed in a white suit interacting with a visitor to the exhibition.

The opening ceremony of TGS2017 has just started! #TGS2017pic.twitter.com/ViopEnym95 — TOKYO GAME SHOW (@tokyo_game_show) September 21, 2017

The convention saw gamers turn out to battle one another in online tournaments while awards were handed out to developers of unreleased titles such as ‘Dynasty Warriors 9’ and ‘Dragonball FighterZ’.

But mystery surrounds the presence of the female robot, with people divided on whether it was an example of extremely advanced technology or a human cosplay character.

“It’s amazing, but a little scary,” one person wrote online, while another added: “Great… Science finally came here at last”

One netizen questioned: “What? This is not a human?”

While many have been amazed at the spectacle, others are skeptical suggesting the robot is actually a human actor. Another commentator asked: “Is this a human who imitated a robot?”

“It looks like a human being… it is too realistic to believe.”