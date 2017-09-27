At least 14 killed, 8 injured at drug rehab center shooting in northern Mexico – media (VIDEOS)
“An armed group entered the Uniting Families rehabilitation center to shoot the [residents], killing 14 people, leaving eight injured,” Chihuahua’s security secretary said in a statement, as quoted by Infobae.
Increíble que un canal de televisión chino tenga más cobertura por masacre en centro de rehabilitación en Chihuahua que la prensa mexicana. pic.twitter.com/CddieQWWgr— Agente Truffaut (@AgenteTruffaut) September 27, 2017
Footage posted online by Tiempo shows police and ambulances arriving at the scene.
According to witnesses cited by Tiempo, the gunmen arrived the building and began shooting with AK47s.
A separate video posted by El Diario de Chihuahua shows an injured man being transported from an ambulance into a hospital.
It is estimated that about 25 people were inside the center when the attack occurred, according to Infobae.
MORE TO FOLLOW