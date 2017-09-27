At least 14 killed, 8 injured at drug rehab center shooting in northern Mexico – media (VIDEOS)

At least 14 people have been killed and eight others injured after an armed group attacked a drug rehabilitation center in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, local media report, citing authorities.

“An armed group entered the Uniting Families rehabilitation center to shoot the [residents], killing 14 people, leaving eight injured,” Chihuahua’s security secretary said in a statement, as quoted by Infobae.

Increíble que un canal de televisión chino tenga más cobertura por masacre en centro de rehabilitación en Chihuahua que la prensa mexicana. pic.twitter.com/CddieQWWgr — Agente Truffaut (@AgenteTruffaut) September 27, 2017

Footage posted online by Tiempo shows police and ambulances arriving at the scene.

According to witnesses cited by Tiempo, the gunmen arrived the building and began shooting with AK47s.

A separate video posted by El Diario de Chihuahua shows an injured man being transported from an ambulance into a hospital.

It is estimated that about 25 people were inside the center when the attack occurred, according to Infobae.

MORE TO FOLLOW