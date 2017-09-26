Swedish mosque in ‘vulnerable area’ gutted by fire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Swedish police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed parts of a mosque in the central city of Örebro.

The blaze in the Vivalla district mosque began around 2am Tuesday, with local reports suggesting it may have been started deliberately.

Swedish newspaper Expressen quotes the Örebro Moske caretaker, Hassan Mountagui, as saying he witnessed a masked intruder in the building prior to the blaze.

Meanwhile, Aftonbladet report that the mosque has been the subject of threats in the past.

Moskén i Örebro "Det brinner för fullt" A post shared by Abdulrahman Nour (@abdulrahman0nour) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

It’s not thought that anyone was injured in the fire.

Örebro police did not comment on the possibility it was caused by an arson attack, issuing a statement saying that a press conference regarding the incident will take place at 11.30am local time.

The Sunni mosque’s location is regarded as a “vulnerable area” by Swedish police, characterized by socioeconomic problems and higher incidences of criminality.

Presskonferens med anledning av moskébranden 11:30, tisdag 26/9, håller polisen presskonferens med anledning av ... https://t.co/IfGponhCGc — Polisen Örebro (@polisen_orebro) September 26, 2017

Owners of the mosque, which is located on the northern outskirts of Örebro, confirmed that “large parts” of the building were gutted by the fire.

Pictures from the scene appear to show how almost one half of the mosque was reduced to smoldering rubble.

“We thank god that no people have come to harm,” a statement on the Örebro Moské Facebook page read.

“This is a great trial for us. We call on our members to be patient.”

Vivalla Moské brinner ner 😥😥😰😨😢😭😱😥 @nerikesallehanda A post shared by Christopher (@madskillzchrillz) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Örebro Moské was built by the city’s Islamic Cultural Center in 2007.