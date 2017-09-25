HomeNews

Kurds go to polls in controversial independence referendum Live updates

People celebrate to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq © Ako Rasheed / Reuters
Voting has opened in a controversial independence referendum in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Neighboring countries Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey have strongly objected to the referendum organized by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG). Baghdad said it will take all “necessary measures to preserve the unity of the country.”

Voting got underway at 8am local time and it’s scheduled to close at 6pm. The final results should be known within 72 hours. The referendum, which is non-binding, is expected to deliver comprehensive backing for independence.  

  • 25 September 2017

    09:48 GMT

    The head of the Kurdish Department of Information and Technology Hiwa Afandi has tweeted to say that traffic police are helping elderly people cast their ballot in the referendum.

  • 09:34 GMT

    In advance of the vote the US embassy in Iraq warned its citizens that the referendum may cause unrest.

    "In particular, US citizens should avoid travel into and within territories disputed between the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq,” the travel warning said.

  • 09:31 GMT

  • 09:29 GMT

    The deputy prime minister of Kurdistan has also cast his ballot in the independence vote.

  • 09:28 GMT

    Kurds have waited 100 years for this day, according to voters waiting in line to cast their ballot.

    “We want to have a state, with God's help. Today is a celebration for all Kurds. God willing, we will say yes, yes to dear Kurdistan,” said Rizgar, as cited by Reuters, who was waiting to vote in a school in Erbil, where the Kurdish Regional Government sits.

  • 09:22 GMT

    President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Masoud Barzani was photographed casting his vote in Erbil.

    Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 25, 2017 © Azad Lashkari / Reuters

  • 09:18 GMT

    China’s Foreign Ministry has said it supports Iraq’s unity, Reuters is reporting.

    "The Chinese government supports Iraq's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a daily news briefing.

    "We hope the relevant sides can resolve the differences via dialogue, and find an inclusive solution that takes into account history and reality, to jointly protect Iraqi and regional stability," Lu added.

