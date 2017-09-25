Kurds go to polls in controversial independence referendum Live updates
Neighboring countries Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey have strongly objected to the referendum organized by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG). Baghdad said it will take all “necessary measures to preserve the unity of the country.”
Voting got underway at 8am local time and it’s scheduled to close at 6pm. The final results should be known within 72 hours. The referendum, which is non-binding, is expected to deliver comprehensive backing for independence.
25 September 201709:48 GMT
The head of the Kurdish Department of Information and Technology Hiwa Afandi has tweeted to say that traffic police are helping elderly people cast their ballot in the referendum.
Traffic police helping handicapped and elderly people who insist to participate in #KurdistanReferendumpic.twitter.com/ZvNbvKCTGQ— Hiwa Afandi (@HiwaAfandi) September 25, 2017
- 09:34 GMT
In advance of the vote the US embassy in Iraq warned its citizens that the referendum may cause unrest.
"In particular, US citizens should avoid travel into and within territories disputed between the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq,” the travel warning said.
- 09:31 GMT
VIDEO: #Iran holds artillery drills held near Iraq border ahead of Kurdish #referendumhttps://t.co/XaZFmS7nnUpic.twitter.com/OekcJQqHth— RT (@RT_com) September 25, 2017
- 09:29 GMT
The deputy prime minister of Kurdistan has also cast his ballot in the independence vote.
Words cannot describe my emotions after voting in Kurdistan's referendum on independence #KurdistanReferendumpic.twitter.com/DXhz4sTLg9— Qubad Talabani (@qubadjt) September 25, 2017
- 09:28 GMT
Kurds have waited 100 years for this day, according to voters waiting in line to cast their ballot.
“We want to have a state, with God's help. Today is a celebration for all Kurds. God willing, we will say yes, yes to dear Kurdistan,” said Rizgar, as cited by Reuters, who was waiting to vote in a school in Erbil, where the Kurdish Regional Government sits.
- 09:22 GMT
President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Masoud Barzani was photographed casting his vote in Erbil.
Proud to cast my vote earlier this morning and partake in this historic day, the day of the #KurdistanReferendumpic.twitter.com/aDP16ZQiud— Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) September 25, 2017
- 09:18 GMT
China’s Foreign Ministry has said it supports Iraq’s unity, Reuters is reporting.
"The Chinese government supports Iraq's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a daily news briefing.
"We hope the relevant sides can resolve the differences via dialogue, and find an inclusive solution that takes into account history and reality, to jointly protect Iraqi and regional stability," Lu added.