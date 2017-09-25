Kurds go to polls in controversial independence referendum

Voting has opened in a controversial independence referendum in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Neighboring countries Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey have strongly objected to the referendum organized by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG). Baghdad said it will take all “necessary measures to preserve the unity of the country.”

Voting got underway at 8am local time and it’s scheduled to close at 6pm. The final results should be known within 72 hours. The referendum, which is non-binding, is expected to deliver comprehensive backing for independence.