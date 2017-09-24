US special ops equipment seen on aerial images of ISIS positions north of Deir ez-Zor – Russian MoD

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released aerial images which they say show US Army special forces equipment north of the town of Deir er-Zor, where ISIS militants are deployed.

US Army special units provide free passage for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) through the battle formations of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists, the ministry said in a statement.

Аэрофотосъемка районов дислокации ИГИЛ севернее г. Дейр-эз-Зор, где отчетливо видна техника спецназа США. Подробнее:https://t.co/tlMLIsYbRcpic.twitter.com/peSP49uaAN — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) September 24, 2017

“Without resistance from ISIS militants the SDF troops are moving along the left bank of the Euphrates river towards the town of Deir ez-Zor,” the statement reads.

“Despite the strongholds of the US armed forces being located where ISIS troops are currently deployed, there are not even signs of the organization of a battle outpost,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

This could mean that the US military staff “feel absolutely safe” in the area which is held by the terrorists, the ministry of defense stated.

All of the images were taken from September 8 to 12. The photos show several Cougar infantry mobility vehicles and Hummer armored vehicles of the US Army special forces, according to the Russian MoD data.

