Bomber targets NATO convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, wounds at least 3

A suicide bomber has attacked a NATO convoy in the fifth district of Kabul, Afghanistan, according to Pajhwok Afghan News. Five people were injured in the attack, Reuters reports, citing local officials.

There are conflicting reports on the number of casualties. 1TV and Pajhwok Afghan News say that three civilians were wounded. Reuters and Tolo news report that the attack left five people injured.

The attack has not been claimed by any terrorist group yet.

NATO has confirmed the attack and said that there were no victims among its staff.

“There are no Resolute Support casualties as a result of the explosion,” a spokesman for NATO’s Resolute Support mission, Captain William Salvin, said, as cited by Reuters.

Around 13,000 troops are deployed in Afghanistan to support the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM).