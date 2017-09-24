Bomber targets NATO convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, wounds at least 3
There are conflicting reports on the number of casualties. 1TV and Pajhwok Afghan News say that three civilians were wounded. Reuters and Tolo news report that the attack left five people injured.
The attack has not been claimed by any terrorist group yet.
Update: Suicide bomber targeted #NATO convoy in PD5 #Kabul city, details to fallow. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/tbebHwifCG— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) September 24, 2017
NATO has confirmed the attack and said that there were no victims among its staff.
“There are no Resolute Support casualties as a result of the explosion,” a spokesman for NATO’s Resolute Support mission, Captain William Salvin, said, as cited by Reuters.
Around 13,000 troops are deployed in Afghanistan to support the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM).
#Kabul - Eyewitnesses say security forces have cordoned off the area of explosion in Diwan Begi area, Qargha Road, PD5.— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 24, 2017
