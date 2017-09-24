German elections: Will Merkel win 4th term as chancellor? Live updates
24 September 201706:00 GMT
Polls have opened across Germany and people have started casting their votes.
- 05:19 GMT
Social Democratic Party candidate Martin Schulz has returned to German political life with a bang, but it may not be enough to stop Merkel’s winning streak. RT takes a closer look at the former European Parliament President.
- 05:14 GMT
- 05:10 GMT
- 05:05 GMT
Chancellor Angela Merkel is projected to continue her reign as the longest-serving leader in Western Europe. If she stays in power for the entire term, she will match Helmut Kohl’s record of 16 years. But does she have the election in the bag?
- 05:00 GMT
A total of 42 parties are taking part in the elections, as well as a number of independent candidates. However, only a few parties are believed to have realistic chances to reach the minimum 5 percent threshold to secure at least one seat. These are the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel; its right-wing Bavarian alliance partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU), with its top candidate Joachim Hermann; the CDU’s main rival, the centrist Social Democratic Party (SPD), with Martin Schulz as its chair; the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), co-chaired by Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel; the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) led by Christian Lindner; the pro-ecology Alliance 90/The Greens, steered into the elections by Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Cem Özdemir; and The Left Party (Die Linke) with top candidates Dietmar Bartsch und Sahra Wagenknecht.
- 04:58 GMT
- 04:56 GMT
German polling stations are set to open at 8am (6am GMT). Voters can cast their ballots until 6pm (4pm GMT). Over 60 million people are eligible to vote in the elections, which will decide the composition of the German Parliament, the Bundestag, for the next four years.