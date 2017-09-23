From Africa to Russia: ISS captures stunning city lights around the world (VIDEO)

Ever wondered what your city looks like from space? Well, thanks to the good people on the International Space Station (ISS), now you can see for yourself. Assuming you live in a city from Northwest Africa across to Russia.

This time-lapse video, beamed back to Earth from the ISS, was captured on September 14. The station takes us on a journey from northern Africa, across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy and out over the border between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Time-lapse video from Sept. 14 takes us from Africa, across Italy and out over the border between Russia and Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/Sc0eaJNhPw — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 22, 2017

The ISS, which makes nearly 16 orbits around the Earth every day, while travelling at a speed of ‎7.67 km/s, is quite fond of treating those of us on solid ground to photos and videos from the stars. Recently, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, took us into the eye of a hurricane.

Back in August, Bresnik also sent us footage of a dazzling green aurora glowing on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

READ MORE: Stunning aurora blooms over Earth in astronaut footage (VIDEO)

Next month, RT will show the first-ever 360 video shot in open space by the ISS crew, sharing an actual spacewalk experience with an unparalleled level of immersion.