Spanish police arrest Catalan junior economic minister over referendum docs

Spanish police have arrested the Catalan economy junior minister Josep Maria Jové following a search for documents related to the Catalonian Independence referendum, local media reported.

Jové is a senior member of the Republican Left of Catalonia political party. He was detained following a Wednesday morning raid carried out by Spain’s Civil Guard, which has the authority of both the Interior and the Defence ministries.

Una hora después de la entrada de la @guardiacivil al departamento de Economía, manifestantes protestan por el registro pic.twitter.com/g2hUOEq8du — Josep Catà (@jcatafiguls) September 20, 2017

The Civil Guard conducted searches of the Catalonian government buildings.

“They are attacking the institutions of this country and attacking the citizens. We will not allow it” Oriol Junqueras, the Vice President of the Catalan Government, wrote on Twitter.

Estan atacant les institucions d'aquest país i per tant atacant els ciutadans. No ho permetrem. — Oriol Junqueras (@junqueras) September 20, 2017

Catalonia is now “in a state of siege ”, Catalonia’s Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Family Dolors Bassa said on Twitter, confirming that the Civil Guard has also entered her department.

I ara,a nostre departament també , acaba d'entrar la Guardia Civil.Estem en un estat de setge ! Vergonyós !@govern .Votarem #1dO — Dolors Bassa (@dolorsbassac) September 20, 2017

In the meantime, a protest has been staged in front of the Economic Department of the Catalonian Government, according to photos and videos on Twitter. People were reportedly shouting “We want to vote” and “democracy.”

Más manifestantes en la sede de Economía. "Queremos votar", "democracia" y "fuera las fuerzas de ocupación" pic.twitter.com/PxZh9eRu0V — Josep Catà (@jcatafiguls) September 20, 2017

In total 12 people, three of them from the Junqueras team, were arrested during the raid, El Pais newspaper cited police sources as saying.

Earlier in September Catalonia’s Parliament passed a bill paving the way for an independence referendum to be held on October 1. However, the Spanish government considers the referendum illegal, and has suspended the vote pending a formal decision by Spain's Constitutional Court.

Medio centenar de manifestantes se concentran en el dep de economía para protestar contra el registro por el referéndum pic.twitter.com/mIgFoZdvDq — Josep Catà (@jcatafiguls) September 20, 2017

The Spanish state prosecutor ordered a criminal investigation of 712 Catalan mayors for co-operating with the process.

Catalonia previously held an independence referendum in 2014, which saw 80 percent of voters choose independence. Nevertheless, it was ruled unconstitutional by Madrid.