Iskander-M missile system test-launched advanced rocket at maximum range – Russian MoD

Russia’s Iskander-M system has carried out a successful test-launch of its advanced missile at maxim range as part of the Zapad 2017 military exercises, the defense ministry said.

The test-launch was performed at the Kapustin Yar range in Russia’s southern Astrakhan Region, the ministry said in statement.

“The increased capacity missile covered 480 kilometers and successfully hit its target at the Makat range [in Kazakhstan],” the statement read.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system, first introduced to the Russian military in 2013, is aimed at targeting missile systems, rocket launchers, long-range artillery, command posts, as well as aircraft and helicopters at a distance of several hundred kilometers.

The system, designated SS-26 Stone by NATO, can fire two types of missiles – the quasi-ballistic 9M723 and the cruise 9M728.

Both types can maneuver quickly on their flight path, complicating interception by enemy anti-missile weaponry.