At least 50 killed, over 80 injured in twin attacks in south Iraq - media
In the first attack, a group of gunmen entered a restaurant off the Dhi Qar highway and began shooting at random, hitting at least 50 people, local media reports.
Shortly afterward two suicide bombers, including one driving a car rigged with explosives, blew themselves and the car up at a security checkpoint nearby, Iraqi officials told AFP.
The survivors being taken to the al-Batha and Nasiriyah hospitals, Press TV reports.
Jassem al-Khalidi, a senior health official, told the TV channel that more than 87 people had sustained injuries in the attacks.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks. Nasiriyah is the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate, which has a large Shiite population. Shiites and other ethnic and religious minorities have often been targets of Sunni militants in Iraq, including al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).