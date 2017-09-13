Man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ arrested after attacking passers-by in Toulouse, France – media (VIDEO)

A man attacked passers-by on the streets of Toulouse Wednesday while shouting “Allahu Akbar” before turning on four police officers who attempted to restrain him, AP reports. A total of five people were injured in the incident.

The alleged attacker, who was released from a psychiatric hospital in April according to La Depeche, punched and kicked passers-by on Avenue Frédéric Estèbe before police responded.

Il agresse des policiers et des passants à #Toulouse : les images exclusives de l'interpellation dans le flash info⏯https://t.co/7icYL7XMFYpic.twitter.com/V52H6tq2TR — La Dépêche du Midi (@ladepechedumidi) September 13, 2017

He allegedly started to cry when the four officers finally managed to restrain him. An unnamed police official said the man yelled “Allahu akbar” when carrying out the attack, reports the AP.

The man was unarmed and the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Three of the officers and two bystanders were injured, according to RTL. Two people were taken to Toulouse-Rangueil hospital with minor injuries. Additional police were sent to the area but the situation is now under control.