iPhone X facial recognition could give cops easy access to your cell

The iPhone X’s facial recognition could spell disaster for those wanting to keep their private data from the prying eyes of law enforcement.

2 small fascinating iPhone X facial recognition questions:

• Will police be able to unlock phone by holding it to your face, no warrant? — ((Charles Fishman)) (@cfishman) September 12, 2017 2/ … And

• Will someone be able to unlock phone by holding it to your face if you're dead? (Eyes open…)

alert @fmanjoo@harrymccracken — ((Charles Fishman)) (@cfishman) September 12, 2017

While the convenience of not having to lift a finger to unlock a phone is being touted as a selling point by Apple, the potential for privacy invasion at the hands of police has people worried.

Police require a warrant to unlock and check your phone, but they don’t need one to compel you to use your fingerprint to unlock it.

Police demand access to your iPhone X. Cannot compel you without warrant? No problem, they turn phone to face you, unlocks with FaceID. — sheru (@sherucode) September 12, 2017 With iPhone X the police can hold the phone in front of your face to unlock your phone #faceid#AppleEvent — Benjamin Kerensa (@bkerensa) September 12, 2017 With FaceID, cops can just point your phone at your face while they have you in handcuffs then look through your phone without a warrant. — Jerrah Mormont (@BostonJerry) September 12, 2017

In 2014, a Virginia judge ruled police could force users to unlock their phones using their fingerprints. In February 2016, a judge in Los Angeles signed a search warrant to make a woman unlock her iPhone with her fingerprint.

Due to Fifth Amendment protections around self-incrimination in the US, police can’t force a person to give over their passcode, as it’s considered “knowledge.” A fingerprint or a face, however, is a different scenario.

iOS 11 is a game-changer for Touch ID. Press power button rapidly 5 times and it opens the 2nd screen, but it also forces passphrase entry! pic.twitter.com/uvWbM04lyk — Kia‏☆ (@alt_kia) August 17, 2017

The latest Apple operating system update, iOS 11, is said to come with a ‘cop button’ option for users to disable the Touch ID by hitting the power button five times. This was designed to allow people to dial 911 in emergencies, but it can be used as a quick way to disable Touch ID.

It’s not known, however, if this will also work for Face ID, which would, in theory, allow someone to disable the face recognition just before the police come over.