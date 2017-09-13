Hollywood star 'fronts' anti-impotence ad in Russia (PHOTOS)
“Apparently in Russia I do computer repair,” the actor tweeted, along with his picture and an advertisement offering his services.
Apparently in Russia I do computer repair. pic.twitter.com/aA70rKRl8Q— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 11, 2017
Braff’s second job got his followers excited on Twitter, sending them on a treasure hunt to find more. He wasn’t disappointed, finding an image of his ‘Scrubs’ character used in another ad – this time about male sexual dysfunction.
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/jDYJnL4kR8— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 13, 2017
The discovery led to the exposure of numerous celebrities seeing their images used overseas, including Mark Zuckerberg in Paraguay, and Jim Parsons in the Dominican Republic.
Here in Paraguay someone's getting another degree 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ys180AjS8s— Artemio Arrúa (@artdarrua) September 11, 2017
Not only you - @ZacEfron does it too😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xzBwCbLmoi— +Фортуна Мать+ (@Muser_NK) September 11, 2017
#jimparsons have a business in #DominicanRepublicpic.twitter.com/PwvirOB5Cp— Ramon Feliz (@gregorixh) September 11, 2017
Handbags from the Mother of Dragons? Kebabs from Britney?
Yes, we do love Scrubs here pic.twitter.com/7iTj96L0Pf— ND (@DeruNat) September 13, 2017
kebab)) pic.twitter.com/3cSlp5bTcx— Палсаныч (@antiblaukhayu) September 13, 2017
Bags pic.twitter.com/uPggx7epH5— Lена (@LenaSkromnaya) September 13, 2017