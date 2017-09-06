HomeNews

Independence Eh? ‘Alien object’ lights up Canada’s night sky (VIDEOS, POLL)

Get short URL
Independence Eh? ‘Alien object’ lights up Canada’s night sky (VIDEOS, POLL)
© Gerardo Garcia / Reuters
Canadian skies were lit up by a strange object when a brief flash appeared over British Columbia. Those lucky enough to be looking upward at the time were left puzzled – unsure whether it was a meteorite or if aliens had visited.

Video shared with Castanet shows the light flying across the sky in an impressive display in Kelowna just after 10pm on Monday.

Security footage also captured the object. “Apparently it landed near Nelson, BC. 200km west of Calgary,” one uploader said. RT.com has not yet been able to verify this.

“Well, that was different,” Kevin Skrepnek, BC's Chief Fire Information Officer, said on Twitter after witnessing the strange event. Later he tweeted “If we get an alien-caused fire I am officially done. #BCwildfire.”

There has been no confirmation of what the object was, according to Castanet, which claims many believe it was a meteorite.

Tell us what you think, meteor or aliens hungry for some poutine?


© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.