Independence Eh? ‘Alien object’ lights up Canada’s night sky (VIDEOS, POLL)

Canadian skies were lit up by a strange object when a brief flash appeared over British Columbia. Those lucky enough to be looking upward at the time were left puzzled – unsure whether it was a meteorite or if aliens had visited.

Video shared with Castanet shows the light flying across the sky in an impressive display in Kelowna just after 10pm on Monday.

Submitted video of #meteor over Rutland #Kelowna, from Jake Polzin. Dozens of similar reports into Castanet from across BC Interior. pic.twitter.com/CCesc6LUnm — Colin Dacre (@ccdacre) September 5, 2017

Security footage also captured the object. “Apparently it landed near Nelson, BC. 200km west of Calgary,” one uploader said. RT.com has not yet been able to verify this.

So apparently a meteor just impacted somewhere around Nelson about 45 minutes ago: https://t.co/heSUCjE7pt — Andrew Coates (@Brock_Tune) September 5, 2017

“Well, that was different,” Kevin Skrepnek, BC's Chief Fire Information Officer, said on Twitter after witnessing the strange event. Later he tweeted “If we get an alien-caused fire I am officially done. #BCwildfire.”



Well, that was different: while sitting on a patio in #NelsonBC the entire sky lit up and a meteorite came down. Huge boom about 1m later. — Kevin Skrepnek (@KevinSkrepnek) September 5, 2017

If we get an alien-caused fire I am officially done. #BCwildfire — Kevin Skrepnek (@KevinSkrepnek) September 5, 2017

There has been no confirmation of what the object was, according to Castanet, which claims many believe it was a meteorite.

