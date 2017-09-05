German teen calls cops on mom over secret cannabis plants

Motherly love was seemingly absent in Germany when a woman lost her son to authorities after neighbors reported a heated argument between the two. The 15 year old committed the crime of telling the police about his mother’s cannabis stash.

The boy, from Sankt Leon-Rot in Baden-Württemberg, was studying plants on the internet, according to Bild, when he recognized the similarities between cannabis and his mother’s own harvest.

Green rush? Cannabis company buys entire California town to turn it into marijuana tourist destination https://t.co/HvL22JkzFypic.twitter.com/NP53K9D5OG — RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2017

He phoned police who found 19 cannabis plants, measuring up to 1.5 meters in height, when they inspected their yard. The plants were confiscated and the mother charged with posession, reported Sueddeutsche.

Police were soon back at the scene though, when neighbors reported hearing a heated argument – potentially from an irate mother angry at her son’s loose lips.

The boy was subsequently handed over to a youth welfare facility.