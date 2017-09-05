Syrian army, allies break 3-year ISIS siege in Deir ez-Zor city – state TV

The Islamic State blockade of Deir er-Zor has been breached by Syrian government forces, Syrian state television and activist groups reported on Tuesday. The jihadist group has blockaded the provincial capital for almost 3 years.

The government troops defending the city and those advancing from the west have met, Syrian media reported.

The garrison of Deir ez-Zor has been holding out against Islamic State forces in rural parts of the governorate, sustained by airdrops of crucial supplies.

An estimated 93,000 civilians remain under the protection of Damascus’ forces within the city limits.

In the past few days, the advancing government forces have repeatedly moved swiftly to break through jihadist lines.

