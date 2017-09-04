Deir ez-Zor defenders celebrate imminent lifting of blockade (VIDEO)

Encouraged by reports that the lifting of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) blockade of Deir ez-Zor was days away, defenders of the city celebrated the news on Sunday night, as footage from inside the city shows.

The video was reportedly shot in the Jura district of the city, which has been besieged by the Islamic State terrorist group since 2014.

Syrian government forces are advancing from several directions to break the blockade of the provincial capital, with the Russian Air Force supporting the offensive from the air.