Helmet hair dryer to ‘key’ implants: IFA Berlin reveals some of tech’s wackiest innovations

Europe’s biggest tech trade show, IFA, is taking place in Berlin this week and alongside the latest industry developments, tech companies also unveiled some eye-catching, though odd, innovations.

RT takes a look at some of the wackiest gadgets unveiled at the event.

1 Hair dryer hood

This bizarre looking helmet hair dryer is groundbreaking in allowing the user keep their hands free while the hood drys and styles their hair. On the down side, it still has to be plugged in...

The device comes with an ‘ionizing’ function that promises to leave hair smooth and shiny.

The Profi Care PC-HTH 3003 Hair dryer Hood also includes a round brush and a 1.8m cord, as well as a travel bag.

2 Implants to ‘upgrade humans’

Digiwell presented its range of smart implants which it describes as “the permanent fusion of the human body with technology.”

The implants can be inserted into an individual’s hand at home and act as a digital interface for the body. The company says the product would make house keys redundant.

3 Flying ‘selfie’ camera

The end may be nigh for the selfie stick if this device takes hold: the Airselfie, billed as a “revolutionary pocket-size flying camera” that will be the “future of selfies.”

It has a HD 5-megapixel-video camera which connects to your smartphone and weighs just 61 grams. The device can reach heights of 20 meters thanks to its turbo fan propellers.

4 The ‘communicative’ oven

Miele unveiled its “intelligent” Dialog oven that “communicates” with food while it’s cooking.

The appliance uses electromagnetic waves to monitor the texture of the food while cooking and adjusts accordingly, promising to provide excellent results every time. The perfect meal doesn’t come cheap, however. Dialog has an eye-watering retail price of €7,990.

5 Double chin eliminator

The Rio toner claims to banish double chins and tone the whole neck and chin area in just 60 seconds.

“Target tone the ‘double chin’ alone in just 60 seconds a day. Feel the effect after just one use and see the results in just a few days,” manufacturers claim.

The device uses advanced Electrical-Muscle-Stimulation to exercise the supporting muscles and increase circulation.