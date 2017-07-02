Long March 5 rocket launch fails – Chinese state media (VIDEO)
China’s Long March 5 rocket reportedly failed shortly after lifting off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the country’s southern Hainan Province.
The rocket was carrying an experimental Shijian-18 communications satellite.
It is not yet clear what caused the rocket to fail.
China says launch of Long March-5 Y2 "unsuccessful". Anomaly was detected during its flight and further investigation will be carried out pic.twitter.com/qQlFVJufB3— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 2, 2017
This is the second launch of the Long March-5 following its successful maiden mission in September last year.
The heavy-lift rocket is fueled by liquid hydrogen, kerosene, and liquid hydrogen and capable of carrying up to 25 tons – equivalent to the weight of 16 cars.
Last month China successfully launched the Long March 4B, an X-ray space telescope designed to scan for black holes, pulsars, and gamma-ray bursts.
