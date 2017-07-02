Suicide bombing hits Damascus, casualties feared – state TV

A suicide bomber has blown himself up in the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing and injuring a number of people, according to media reports.

The bomber was in one of three cars, each with bombs, that had been pursued by Syrian authorities. The two other bombs were destroyed by police at a separate location in western Damascus, state TV said.

“Authorities were pursuing three cars with bombs inside and managed to blow up two of them before entering the city,” the statement from state TV said, as cited by AFP.

Police surrounded the third car in Tahrir Square, where “the terrorist blew himself up resulting in people dead and injured,” TV added without elaborating on the figures.

Unverified images circulating on Twitter show pillars of smoke rising over the Syrian capital.