Man arrested after trying to ram car into crowd near French mosque – police

A man was arrested after attempting to drive a car into people in front of a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil, police said in a statement. No one was injured in the incident, and the suspect was detained.

The man did not succeed in driving his 4x4 vehicle into the crowd due to barriers erected in front of the mosque, according to police. The motives of the suspect remain unclear so far.

#Creteil Interpellation d'un individu ayant heurté les barrières de protection d'une mosquée. Pas de blessé. pic.twitter.com/uicktg0iFH — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 29, 2017

The suspect’s car “repeatedly struck the blocks and barriers placed to protect the mosque,” but to no avail, the police said in their statement.

New post in Hʏᴘᴇʀʙᴏʟᴏɪᴅ Iɴᴛᴇʟʟɪɢᴇɴᴄᴇ: #BREAKING: An attack on a mosque in #Créteil France with a 4X4 has failed… pic.twitter.com/eFwiPw879n — 🌐🦉 Hʏᴘᴇʀʙᴏʟᴏɪᴅ 🌐 (@Hyperboloid_INT) June 29, 2017

Police chief Michel Delpuech said he “strongly condemns these events” and pledges to do everything possible for the investigation to “to clarify the driver's motivation and determine his criminal responsibility,” according to the statement.

The suspect, of Armenian origin, allegedly wanted to “avenge the Bataclan and Champs-Elysees [attacks],” Le Parisien newspaper reports, citing an unnamed source.