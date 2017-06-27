1 injured, manhunt ongoing after stabbing incident at Toronto shopping mall

A teenager has been seriously injured in a stabbing incident inside the Yorkdale shopping center in Toronto, Canada, local media report, citing police. Four suspects are believed to be on the loose, possibly "still in the mall."

The teenager, whose injuries are described as "very serious," was stabbed on Monday evening at the entrance to the cinema inside the busy mall, local CTV News reported, citing police.

"There are several units on the scene searching in and around the entire area. It is unknown if the suspects are still in the mall," CP24 reported Toronto police spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook as saying.

Police are searching for four suspects, at least two of whom have been described as black males. Another man and woman are believed to have been involved in the incident, the police official said.

There have been no reports of other injuries.

The shopping center remains open, but police are advising people to avoid it as they search for suspects, according to CTV news.

