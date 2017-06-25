Boat carrying 150 tourists sinks in Colombia
HomeNews

Boat carrying 150 tourists sinks in Colombia

Get short URL
Boat carrying 150 tourists sinks in Colombia
A tourist boat carrying around 150 people has sunk in the Penol reservoir in northwest Colombia, the country’s air force confirmed, saying that a search and rescue operation is under way.

The incident took place at the El Peñol de Guatapé dam, a popular tourist site, El Universo reported the Colombian Air Force as saying. 

The military dispatched a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter to support the rescue mission.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.