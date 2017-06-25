Boat carrying 150 tourists sinks in Colombia

A tourist boat carrying around 150 people has sunk in the Penol reservoir in northwest Colombia, the country’s air force confirmed, saying that a search and rescue operation is under way.

The incident took place at the El Peñol de Guatapé dam, a popular tourist site, El Universo reported the Colombian Air Force as saying.

The military dispatched a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter to support the rescue mission.

BREAKING: Initial reports of at least 25 dead after a Boat carrying 150 tourists goes down in the Guatape reservoir, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/WxZW1vK2l5 — News_Executive (@News_Executive) June 25, 2017

Colombia 🇨🇴: momento que la embarcación presenta problemas y comienza a hundirse pic.twitter.com/o6KP5KcPar — Mauricio Orellana (@MauricioPCN19) June 25, 2017

DETAILS TO FOLLOW