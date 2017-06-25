Assange criticizes ‘doomed’ Democratic party for stirring Russia-Trump ‘hysteria’

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says the Democratic party is “doomed,” while warning its Trump-Russia collusion narrative is a “political dead end” that is consuming all its energy.

Assange took to Twitter on Sunday to list six reasons he believes the party is sabotaging itself, why.

Why the Democratic party is doomed: 1. The Democratic establishment has vortexed the party's narrative (cont) https://t.co/oSexJulCXS — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) 25 июня 2017 г.

“The Democratic establishment has vortexed the party’s narrative energy into hysteria about Russia,” he wrote, calling the rhetoric a “political dead end.”

“Despite vast resources, enormous incentives and a year of investigation, Democratic senators who have seen the classified intelligence at the CIA such as Senator Feinstein (as recently as March) are forced to admit that there is no evidence of collusion,” he wrote.

The WikiLeaks founder went on to address other issues he believes are leading to the party’s demise, including the collapse of the Democratic vote over the past eight years, which he says has occurred at all levels – city, state, congressional, and presidential.

“This short-term tactic has led to the inevitable strategic catastrophe of the white and male super majorities responding by seeing themselves as an unserviced political identity group,” he wrote, noting that Trump received the votes of 63 percent of white men and 53 percent of white women.

Assange also listed the many shortcomings of the Trump administration, including “broken promises, inequality, economy, healthcare, militarization,” saying the Democrat party can’t really address those issues, either, because “all its energy and it is entangled with many of the same groups behind Trump’s policies.”

The 45-year-old went on to say that the Democratic party has integrated itself with the “security sector and media barons,” which leads to the perception that Democrats “act on behalf of an entrenched power elite.”

“The Democratic base should move to start a new party since the party elite shows no signs that they will give up power,” he wrote.

Assange tweeted the six points from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been holed up for the past five years.

Although Sweden dropped an investigation into Assange’s sexual assault allegations last month, he has remained in the embassy to avoid being extradited to the United States. WikiLeaks published 391,832 classified documents relating to the war in Iraq in 2010, the biggest leak of its kind in military history.