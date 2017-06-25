Dozens killed after oil tanker overturns & catches fire on Pakistan highway – reports

Over 100 people have burnt to death after an oil tanker overturned, spilling its payload which set the tanker ablaze in the Pakistani city of Bahawalpur, local media report.

At least 123 people were killed according to sources that spoke with Geo TV Pakistan. At least another 40 people suffered severe burn wounds. They have been taken to two local hospitals in critical condition, Rescue 1122 Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer told the news outlet.

Medical staff fears more deaths, as victims suffered burns to over 70 percent of their bodies.

BREAKING: Rescue official says over 100 dead on Pakistan highway after oil tanker turns over, ignites fire — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2017

