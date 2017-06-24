Landslide crushes 40 houses, buries 100+ people in China (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Massive search efforts are underway in China’s Sichuan Province after a landslide destroyed dozens of houses, reportedly burying at least 100 people underneath the rubble.

Torrential rain in Maoxian County triggered the large landslide which destroyed around 40 households in Xinmo Village, Xinhua reports. Around 100 people are feared trapped underneath the dirt and debris.

#Update Over 100 people buried in landslide in SW China, rescue underway https://t.co/fXWs8xCIqhpic.twitter.com/pCROZpMvUa — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 24, 2017

The disaster happened in the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture and struck at around 6:00am local time.

#BREAKING Over 100 people feared buried in rain-triggered landslide in Maoxian County, SW China; Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/p60ijkecaV — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 24, 2017

Some 500 people are now part of the search and rescue efforts after authorities mobilized manpower and deployed resources, including excavation equipment, to save the trapped villagers.

The landslide has also blocked about a two-kilometer section of a local river course.