Landslide crushes 40 houses, buries 100+ people in China (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Torrential rain in Maoxian County triggered the large landslide which destroyed around 40 households in Xinmo Village, Xinhua reports. Around 100 people are feared trapped underneath the dirt and debris.
#Update Over 100 people buried in landslide in SW China, rescue underway https://t.co/fXWs8xCIqhpic.twitter.com/pCROZpMvUa— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 24, 2017
The disaster happened in the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture and struck at around 6:00am local time.
#BREAKING Over 100 people feared buried in rain-triggered landslide in Maoxian County, SW China; Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/p60ijkecaV— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 24, 2017
【四川疊溪發生山體垮塌 40余戶100餘人被掩埋】6月24日6時左右，茂縣疊溪鎮新磨村突發山體高位垮塌，垮塌方量無法估算，河道堵塞2公里，40余戶100餘人被掩埋。茂縣縣委、縣政府緊急啟動Ⅰ級特大型地質災害險情和災情應急回應，已組織力量趕赴現場救援。 pic.twitter.com/UmnvAErCVb— 中国新闻社 (@CNS1952) June 24, 2017
Some 500 people are now part of the search and rescue efforts after authorities mobilized manpower and deployed resources, including excavation equipment, to save the trapped villagers.
The landslide has also blocked about a two-kilometer section of a local river course.