Belgian federal prosecutor says Brussels train station explosion was a foiled 'terrorist attack'

Belgian soldiers have “neutralized” a person wearing reportedly an explosive belt at Brussels Central Station. A spokesperson for the Belgian Federal prosecutor confirmed that the suspect is still at the scene but his condition is unknown.

"We do not know whether the man, whose identity we have yet to confirm, is alive or dead. However, this was a terrorist attack," Eric Van der Sijpt, spokesperson for the Belgian Federal prosecutor told reporters at a press conference at the scene.

Van der Sijpt confirmed that there were no other casualties in the attack.

Crisis Center Belgium have advised that a controlled explosion may be carried out on the scene by bomb disposal experts.

Intervention du SEDEE à #Bruxelles Central. Possibilité d’une explosion contrôlée. Situation sous contrôle. — CrisisCenter Belgium (@CrisiscenterBE) June 20, 2017

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the country’s national security threat level will remain the same as it had been prior to today’s incident.

The Threat Assessment Coordination Body (OCAM) confirms that the threat level remains at 3. No indication of other incidents. — Belgium MFA 🇧🇪 (@BelgiumMFA) June 20, 2017

Military has neutralized an individual in #Brussels Central Station. Situation is under control. Follow our instructions & @CrisiscenterBE — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) June 20, 2017

Belgian police have confirmed the incident is under control.

Soldiers guarding the main train station in the Belgian capital “neutralized” the suspect after a small explosion, according to local media.

"There was an accident at Central Station. There was an explosion around a person. That person was neutralized by the soldiers that were on the scene,” a police spokesperson told reporters, as cited by Reuters.

"At the moment, the police are in numbers at the station and everything is under control."

"Prime Minister Charles Michel and Interior Minister Jan Jambon are following the situation very closely from the crisis center," Frédéric Cauderlier, spokesperson for Prime Minister told reporters.

Explosions and possible terror attack in #Brussels. Looks very serious... pic.twitter.com/nodI2lNvO7 — Roman Pable (@RomanPable) June 20, 2017

Twee luide ontploffingen in Brussel Cebtraal. Voor mijn neus. Dan snelle knallen na elkaar. pic.twitter.com/FDqVAjgGYg — Rémy Bonnaffé (@remybonnaffe) June 20, 2017

"According to initial findings, there is not much damage, but more details are missing for now," federal police said regarding reports of an explosion, as reported by Het Laatste Nieuws.

"The incident is still under investigation," Peter De Waele of the federal police said.

Belgian Rail says traffic has been halted at Brussels Central Station, and the city’s Grand Palace has also been evacuated, report local Belgian media.