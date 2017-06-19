Champs-Elysees attacker dead, car contained ‘number of firearms and explosives’ (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

France’s interior minister has said that a driver who rammed a car into police in an “attempted attack” on security forces on the Champs-Elysees was carrying a “number of firearms and explosives.”

"Once again our security forces have been targeted. The threat is extremely high," Minister of the Interior Gerard Collomb told reporters. He also confirmed that the attacker is dead.

Une nouvelle fois nos forces de sécurité ont été visées. La menace est extrêmement élevée.#ChampsElyséespic.twitter.com/rpxUaTlK1c — Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) June 19, 2017

Collomb will introduce a proposal to extend the state of emergency in France at a meeting of ministers on Wednesday.



The Paris prosecutor’s counter-terrorism unit has opened an investigation into the incident.

Large explosion and shots fired on Champs Elysee #Paris looks like on person on ground.. everyone told to run.. pic.twitter.com/NTXVDgYS8J — Andrew Hawley (@aelhawley) June 19, 2017

@rtve el momento después de la explosión del coche en #ChampsElysees, forcejean con el sospechoso para sacarlo pic.twitter.com/o4km0SByTJ — Eugenio Morcillo (@elugeescojonudo) June 19, 2017

.@prefpolice : l'individu qui a percuté un fourgon de @Gendarmerie sur les #ChampsElysées a été neutralisé — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) June 19, 2017

Police initially told the public to avoid the area following the incident which led armed security personnel to descend on the area.

Some 30 minutes later, the police tweeted that the incident was now under control.

🔴 #ChampsElysées Intervention en cours des services de police. Évitez le secteur — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 19, 2017

🔴 #ChampsÉlysées Situation maîtrisée, pas de blessé parmi les forces de l'ordre et le public — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 19, 2017

Videos from the Champs-Elysees show armed officers redirecting traffic away from the scene.

Déploiement policier sur #champselysees Je me suis éloignée à toute vitesse. pic.twitter.com/EMbomDA0Pb — Scheena Donia (@Scheenadonia) June 19, 2017

France has been in a state of emergency since an attack in Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people. Last month a police officer was killed and two seriously injured following a shooting at the Champs-Elysees.

