At least 25 killed in airstrike on market in Yemen – reports

An airstrike on a Yemeni market killed at least 25 people, media reports citing a local health official say. A number of paramedics trying to reach the scene were reportedly also killed in the bombardment.

A Saudi-led coalition airstrike killed at least 25 people and wounded at least one at al-Mashnaq market in the northeastern Yemeni province of Saada late on Saturday, Reuters has reported, citing a Houthi rebel-linked health official.

The location was close to the frontline and rescue workers could not reach the area immediately due to fears of a follow-up artillery strike, according to the official.

“Rescue teams were unable to reach the area for some time for fear of being hit by artillery shelling of the area,” a representative of the Health Department office in Saada, Dr. Abdelilah al-Azzi told Reuters.

A number of paramedics were reportedly killed in the airstrike as the bombardment continued after the ambulances arrived at the market, Houthi rebel-run news channel Al Masirah reported. The death toll of 25 includes the rescue workers, according to the news channel.

The Saudi-led coalition has not acknowledged or otherwise commented on the reported incident.