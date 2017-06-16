Israeli policewoman killed in ISIS-claimed stabbing attacks in Jerusalem

A 23 year-old female Israeli border guard is dead, and four others are injured after a simultaneous knife and gun assaults in the historic city center of Jerusalem. All three assailants, who have been named as three Palestinian men, have been killed.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS, ISIL) has claimed responsibility for the attack through its propaganda media outlet Amaq, vowing that it would "not be the last," Reuters reported.

#BREAKING Possibly three Palestinian were involved in Jerusalem stabbing attacks, female officer fatally wounded pic.twitter.com/ejTMhkAzCz — Guy Elster (@guyelster) June 16, 2017

Israeli media reported that in one of the incidents, close to Damascus Gate, the attackers rushed at a group of border guards, with one brandishing a homemade submachine gun, which reportedly jammed. In the other, one assailant critically stabbed border guard Hadas Malka, who was serving at a spot that has become notorious for frequent attacks.

Malka was taken to hospital, where emergency surgery was unsuccessfully performed to try and save her life.

Two others are being treated for light injures, and two have sustained moderate wounds, with some reporting that bystanders were grazed by police bullets.

#Jerusalem attack @Mdais summary: 1 female #Israeli in critical condition, 2 moderate, 2 mild. Police say 3 attackers (total) shot & killed pic.twitter.com/XdZUUXn20N — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) June 16, 2017

Palestinian media said that the three attackers were Adel Ankush, 18, and Bra’a Salah, 18, from a village near Ramallah, and Amar Bedui, 31 from Hebron.

Sad news #Breaking as Police announce that Hadas Malka has died of her wounds in today's attack in #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/XA8CYSzytH — Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) 16 June 2017

Yoram Halevy, the Jerusalem police chief, said that the attackers exploited the easier permit regime instituted for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, designed to make it easier for thousands of Palestinians to make a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

“During Ramadan there are large numbers of Palestinian youths who enter without permits, they take advantage of Ramadan to be in Jerusalem,” said Halevy, who noted that the youths probably arrived earlier on Friday. “This is what we get as a result."

Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza, praised the fatal stabbing.

“The attack in Jerusalem is new proof that the Palestinian people continues its revolution against the occupiers and that the intifada will continue until complete freedom is achieved,” it said in a statement.

Police officer critically injured in coordinated shooting, stabbing attack in Jerusalem https://t.co/7ybtk9IWD6



video: MDA pic.twitter.com/icyVGRh6Sx — Luke Tress (@luketress) June 16, 2017

Israel says that over 160 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to stab, shoot or ram Jewish citizens with vehicles since 2015, in a waxing and waning standoff that has become known as the Stabbing Intifada. More than 40 Israelis and foreigners have perished in the incidents.