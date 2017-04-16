Erdogan-2029? Early count results show ‘Yes’ vote winning in constitutional reform referendum

With most of the ballots opened in the Turkish referendum on constitutional reform, over 52 percent of voters have supported expanding the powers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media report.

Around 91.77% of ballots have been counted, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency says adding that the "yes'' votes are leading with 52.21%.

Polls closed at 4:00pm (13:00 GMT) in the east of the country, and 5:00pm elsewhere. The referendum, in which 55 million people eligible to vote, saw a high turnout of 86 percent, Haberturk broadcaster reported.

Despite the "yes" vote so far leading in total, the support for constitutional amendments was far from overwhelming in some regions of the country. Less than 33 percent supported the expansion of Erdogan’s powers in the mainly Kurdish province of Diyarbakır, with the "no" vote standing at 67 percent, Anadolu agency reported after 90 percent of the ballots were counted. Istanbul also looks to have rejected the reform.

The Anadolu Agency also released unofficial results of the vote in Germany, where around 4 million Turkish citizens reside. Nearly 63 percent of German-Turks apparently voted ‘yes’ in the referendum, which led to a rift in relations between Ankara and Europe.

Erdogan blasted the EU as “Nazi” and “fascist” after Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria banned rallies organized by Turkey to promote the plebiscite or in some cases prevented Turkish ministers from appearing at the events.

Turks living abroad cast their ballots on April 9, but their results will be released on Sunday along with those of the voters inside Turkey.

Election Board to count ballots without official seal

Turkey's Supreme Election Board said on Sunday that it had made an “unprecedented” decision to deem valid and count the ballots that didn’t bear the board's official seal, AP and Reuters reported. The move was explained by the fact that many voters complained that they were handed ballots without the official stamp in the referendum.

In order for the ballot to be considered invalid it has to be proven that it was cast fraudulently, the board added.

The atmosphere was largely calm, with the exception of a few incidents. In Diyarbakir Province, three people were killed outside a polling station, as two of the local clans clashed over political differences.

In Istanbul, it was reported that a crowd verbally attacked an opposition journalist for speaking out against the expansion of presidential powers.

The “Yes” vote will potentially see the current parliamentary system in Turkey replaced by an executive presidency by 18 constitutional changes, representing the most drastic reform in the country’s governance since the modern republic’s foundation in early 1920s.

Among other things, the new powers would allow Erdogan to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and state officials as well as dissolve the parliament. He could also potentially stay in power until 2029, while the prime minister’s position would be abolished.

The Turkish leader has been persistent in his claims that the parliamentary system prevents good governance in Turkey by pitting the president against the PM.

He argued that the changes to the constitution are paramount at the moment for him to restore order in the country after the failed coup attempt in summer, which Ankara blames on religious figure Fethullah Gulen, who is now in exile in the US.