Blast hits bus convoy near Aleppo, casualties reported (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

A Syrian bus convoy transporting the residents of two villages being evacuated in a deal between warring parties has been hit by a blast on the outskirts of Aleppo, according to SANA news agency. 15 people have been reportedly killed.

The blast was reportedly caused by a suicide attacker detonating a car bomb. Syrian state TV said an unknown number of people had been killed and wounded.

Pictures have emerged on social media purporting to show the aftermath of the blast.

عشرات القتلى والجرحى جراء تفجير قرب تجمع للخارجين من كفريا والفوعة في منطقة الراشدين غرب حلب#حلب_اليوم#سورية#سورياpic.twitter.com/YIl4Fgws8X — HalabToday حلب اليوم (@HalabTodayTV) April 15, 2017

صور من المفخخة التي ضربت تجمعا لمسلحي واهالي كفريا والفوعة عند مدخل حلب pic.twitter.com/50FYNRPFeZ — ابو الهدى الحمصي (@aboalhodaalhoms) April 15, 2017

Photos from the scene posted on Facebook by a journalist show bodies lying on the ground near blackened buses with blown out windows.

The bus convoy was transporting of up to 5,000 residents from the mostly Shiite villages of Fuad and Kefraya.