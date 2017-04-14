Edward Snowden speaks via video link at conference in Brazil (WATCH LIVE)
NSA whistleblower and internet privacy advocate Edward Snowden is speaking via video link at the Youth in Resistance conference in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
Speaking to a gathering of almost 1,400 students and young people, Snowden emphasized the ever-increasing role of activism and the growing responsibility on the individual to fight perceived injustice and governmental overreach.
Quoting author and cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead, Snowden said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever does.”
American journalist and author Glenn Edward Greenwald, Brazilian Politician Luciana Genro and privacy activist David Miranda are also due to participate in the teleconference.