Paris prison guards torch tires to protest poor conditions, 200% overcrowding (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Dozens of prison guards have blocked entry to a detention facility in a Paris suburb to denounce prison overcrowding and “degrading” working conditions. The protesters burned a pile of tires and wooden pallets.

The rally took place near a ‘maison d'arrêt’ – a type of prison in France which holds inmates awaiting trial or sentencing – in the Villepinte commune of the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis on Thursday morning, local media reported.

Surpopulation carcérale : l'entrée de la prison de #Villepinte bloquée depuis ce matin, un "appel au secours" des surveillants. pic.twitter.com/yNeVzyKpb7 — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) April 13, 2017

The protest was organized under the slogan “A call for help.” Shortly before 7:30am local time the demonstrators burned a pile of tires and wooden pallets.

Surpopulation carcérale, violences quotidiennes : les surveillants se mobilisent à #villepintepic.twitter.com/QtkIRzmCqF — Camila Campusano (@c_vcampusano) April 13, 2017

“My prison will crack, 200% overpopulation,” “Prison supervisors beaten with impunity, this is our reality,” read banners held by protesters. The demonstrators also sang La Marseillaise, the national anthem of France.

“We are here to make a call for help, an SOS," Erwan Saoudi, a representative of the prison guards union within France's Workers' Force Confederation, told AFP.

READ MORE: Paris prison guards burn tires, clash with riot police outside Europe’s largest jail (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

#Villepinte maison d'arrêt bloqué, le brasier de la colère d'un établissement ou la surpopulation atteint 200% pic.twitter.com/TDdvyBEfOS — Barthelemy Bolo (@B2Bolo) April 13, 2017

According to AFP, the number of inmates in Villepinte prison reached 1,080, although the facility is only able to accommodate 587.

La prison de #Villepinte est bloquée : les gardiens dénoncent surpopulation et insécurité pic.twitter.com/OqLLASShnh — Jonathan RT France (@Jonathan_RTfr) April 13, 2017

The guards are trying to “alert public opinion and families because both the supervisors and the prisoners are in total insecurity inside the prison,” Blaise Gangbazo from the French Confederation of Christian Workers told AFP.

Une quarantaine de voitures se dirigent vers #Bobigny après le blocage de #Villepintepic.twitter.com/qXXkFDYTFg — Jonathan RT France (@Jonathan_RTfr) April 13, 2017

The protest follows a mass rally at the Fleury-Merogis jail outside Paris on Sunday, when police faced-off against prison guards calling for better labor conditions. Tires were set on fire and smoke grenades were also reportedly used.

Blocage de la prison de #Villepinte : Nicolas Dupont-Aignan est sur place pic.twitter.com/wGIoVRum1j — Jonathan RT France (@Jonathan_RTfr) April 13, 2017