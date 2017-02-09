Explosion reported at Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant in France, injuries feared
Explosion reported at Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant in France, injuries feared

An explosion has occurred at Flamanville nuclear power plant, France’s north-west, local newspaper reported, adding that several people may be injured in the blast.

The incident took place at 10:00 local time in an engine room, Ouest-France newspaper reported.

The paper cited local prefecture, saying that there have been no nuclear risk for the locals.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

