Explosion reported at Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant in France, injuries feared
An explosion has occurred at Flamanville nuclear power plant, France’s north-west, local newspaper reported, adding that several people may be injured in the blast.
The incident took place at 10:00 local time in an engine room, Ouest-France newspaper reported.
Ouest-France newspaper reported on Twitter.
The paper cited local prefecture, saying that there have been no nuclear risk for the locals.
