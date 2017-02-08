Massive explosion rocks chemical plant in east China – media

An explosion has rocked a chemical plant in Tongling, in the province of Anhui in eastern China, local media outlets report. No casualties have been reported so far.

BREAKING: Explosion rocks chemical plant in east China's Anhui Province, casualties unknown pic.twitter.com/McQRbuHEdA — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 8, 2017

Pictures tweeted by Xinhua and People’s Daily China show massive fireballs erupting from the factory building.

#BREAKING Two injured as explosion rocked a chemical plant in east China's Anhui province around 10:45 pm on Feb 8. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/6L1OLxRiHl — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) February 8, 2017

The explosion caused a fire, which has now been brought under control without causing any casualties, according to the official Tongling Daily, cited by Reuters.

Meanwhile, People’s Daily China tweeted that two people were injured in the blast, which it reported had been caused by “high-boiling-point solvents.”

#UPDATE The explosion rocked a chemical plant in east China's Anhui on Feb 8 is caused by high-boiling-point solvents stored in the factory pic.twitter.com/CnZymhBDPF — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) February 8, 2017

Chinese chemical facilities have seen a number of explosions lately. The deadliest, which killed 165 people at the port of Tianjin in August 2015, prompted President Xi Jinping to vow that safety standards would be improved, while urging authorities to learn “extremely profound” lessons “paid for with blood.”