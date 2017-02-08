15,000 homeless after Philippines slum devastated by fire (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A massive blaze at an overcrowded slum in the Philippines capital of Manila, has left at least 15,000 people homeless.

The fire swept through the shanty town after breaking out in the Parola Compound near the city’s port late Tuesday night. It raged for 10 hours into Wednesday morning, according to authorities cited by Reuters.

So sad to see the desperation of the residents of Parola Compound. Still on Task Force Delta after 9 hours. Fire update on @UnangHirit. pic.twitter.com/FVxeyb0eBb — Mav Gonzales (@mavgonzales) 7 February 2017

Hundreds of firefighters fought to contain the flames. Seven people were injured in the rapidly-spreading blaze, according to fire officer Edilberto Cruz.

"The houses in that place are all (made of) light materials. That is why the fire was quick to spread. We are just lucky that no-one was killed," he said, as reported by AFP.

Isang residential area sa Parola compound, Tondo, Maynila, tinutupok ng apoy pic.twitter.com/UeAEgVsnUj — Ron Lopez (@RonLopezPH) 7 February 2017

Maraming bahay, natupok na sa sunog sa Parola Compound; apoy, kumalat sa likurang bahagi ng compound; sunog, TF Delta na | via @RonLopezPHpic.twitter.com/aCRKJuzYgU — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) 7 February 2017

6 sugatan sa sunog sa Parola Compound Sa Tondo, Manila, Martes ng gabi hanggang Miyerkules ng umaga. Kuha ni Patroller Jopet Rolle pic.twitter.com/cRyy2SRpHJ — Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo (@bayanmo) 8 February 2017

Those affected by the blaze have been evacuated and sheltered in temporary accommodation. Photos from the scene show residents fleeing the flames while carrying possessions including refrigerators,TVs and washing machines.

Images taken in the immediate aftermath to the blaze was extinguished show the scale of the devastation.

The incident comes a week after a huge industrial fire at a factory south of the capital claimed the life of one worker and injured more than a 100.

Fires are common in factories and shanty towns in Manila, one of the most populated cities in the world.

Red Cross rescue team responds to a #FireIncident in Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila - our 68th fire response just in 2017. pic.twitter.com/Ae2K2gcAUg — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) 8 February 2017



Last year 1,000 homes in Manila's Tondo slum district were gutted after firecrackers released to celebrate the New Year set a hut ablaze, sparking a raging fire.

One man was killed and hundreds injured in the incident.