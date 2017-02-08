Huge blast rocks chemical plant in Valencia, Spain (VIDEO)

A large explosion has rocked a chemical plant in the town of Paterna in Valencia, Spain, the local fire department said. A video of the blast shows a huge blaze and plumes of smoke rising from the building.

The incident took place in an industrial part of Paterna on Wednesday morning, Span’s El Mundo newspaper reported, adding that at least one person was taken to hospital with burns.

Movilizadas 5 dotaciones de bomberos para extinguir el incendio de la fábrica de productos químicos en el polígono fuente del jarro pic.twitter.com/ULxFYMvCj2 — P. Civil Paterna (@PCPaterna) February 8, 2017

The blaze was later confirmed by the local fire department.

The plant reportedly works with chlorine, a toxic gas that can cause damage to the respiratory system, eyes, and skin.

Otro vídeo de la #explosión en #Paterna#Valencia en una empresa química. Gracias a nuestro oyente Javi por enviarnos los videos pic.twitter.com/9j3Jg34oxX — Aquí la Radio (@aqui_laradio) February 8, 2017

The flames were up to 15 meters high, according to El Mundo. The news outlet also noted that apparently there were several explosions.