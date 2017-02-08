HomeNews

Huge blast rocks chemical plant in Valencia, Spain (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Huge blast rocks chemical plant in Valencia, Spain (VIDEO)
© P. Civil Paterna / Twitter
A large explosion has rocked a chemical plant in the town of Paterna in Valencia, Spain, the local fire department said. A video of the blast shows a huge blaze and plumes of smoke rising from the building.

The incident took place in an industrial part of Paterna on Wednesday morning, Span’s El Mundo newspaper reported, adding that at least one person was taken to hospital with burns.

The blaze was later confirmed by the local fire department.

The plant reportedly works with chlorine, a toxic gas that can cause damage to the respiratory system, eyes, and skin.

The flames were up to 15 meters high, according to El Mundo. The news outlet also noted that apparently there were several explosions.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.