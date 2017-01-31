Germany begins tank deployment to Lithuania as part of NATO commitment to Baltics

Germany started the deployment of tanks to Lithuania on Tuesday as part of the NATO mission to bolster confidence in Eastern European allies in the face of what they see as Russian aggression.

Germany is one of the countries that agreed to provide troops and weapons for the NATO mission, which involves deploying four battalions in Poland and the three Baltic states.

The German command said it was sending about 200 military vehicles, including 30 tanks along with 450 troops. The transportation of forces will continue until late February, it said.

In early January, US tanks and troops started arriving via Germany to Poland as part of the same mission. The military buildup is the largest since the Cold War and could put into question the NATO-Russia agreement permanently banning the deployment of significant forces by the alliance in Eastern Europe.

NATO rejects such notions, saying the agreement did not specify how big a force should be for it to be considered “significant,” and insists that the deployment is rotational rather than permanent.

The bloc decided to boost its military presence on the Russian border in the wake of the political crisis in Ukraine, in which an armed coup in Kiev brought an anti-Russian government into power.

The peninsular region of Crimea and two eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk refused to accept the coup-installed Ukrainian authorities. Crimea subsequently voted in a referendum to rejoin Russia, a move that Kiev and its foreign sponsors consider an illegal annexation rather than an exercise in the right to self-determination.

The most vocal members of NATO, such as Poland and the Baltic states, claimed that Russia could attack them after the events in Ukraine, prompting leading members of the alliance to agree on the troop deployments.

Moscow has denied any aggressive intentions towards NATO members and says the bloc is using a pretext to compromise Russia’s national security. The Russian armed forces have boosted their strength near the western border in response to the buildup.