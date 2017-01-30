Gun attack at Istanbul restaurant, casualties reported
The incident happened at a popular restaurant near the historic Anadolu Hisar fortress on the Asian side of Istanbul.
#Multiple#injuries reported after an #attacker opens #fire in a #restaurant in #Istanbul's #Beykoz, motive unclear local media pic.twitter.com/y8pu09vmpV— sudhakar (@naidusudhakar) January 30, 2017
Some reports state that the sole attacker has been apprehended.
Preliminary reports say the shooting was not a terrorist act. Some reports claim that the shooter targeted a person who had killed his father a decade ago.
Turkey is still reeling from the mass shooting at the Reina nightclub on New Year’s Eve, in which 39 people were killed. The gunman in that attack, allegedly acting on behalf of terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), was captured two weeks ago.
URGENT: Turkish security forces arrest #Istanbul nightclub attacker – reports https://t.co/NGdYHk2IeZ#Reinapic.twitter.com/maxU0OQbwc— RT (@RT_com) January 16, 2017