Evacuation orders for over 2,900 as huge fire breaks out at Japanese petroleum plant (VIDEO)

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of over 2,900 people after a petrochemical plant in the city of Arida, Japan erupted in a major fire.

Footage broadcast by the Japanese media shows firefighters trying to dose the flames as well as thick plum of black smoke rising against the skyline.

According to NHK, 1,281 households were told to evacuate, which affects at least 2,986 people.

No reports of casualties were immediately available following the disaster.

Oil refining is one of the major industries in the coastal city located in the Wakayama Prefecture on Honshu island.