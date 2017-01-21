Five injured as building collapses after suspected gas leak in Paris suburb (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
The explosion happened on Friday afternoon shortly after 2:30PM local time in the western Parisian suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt.
Firefighters were deployed to the scene but two floors of the building were completely destroyed in the blast which authorities believe was caused by a gas leak, local media reported citing police sources.
#Explosion du #Subway à Boulogne Billancourt 💥 pic.twitter.com/sEAznPE2nK— Claire (@Claire_Biz) January 20, 2017
At least five people were wounded in the accident, with two victims being in serious conditions, Le Point reports citing FD spokesman, Captain William Fresse.
EXPLOSION A BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT : 5 BLESSEShttps://t.co/RK4nuCAuGdpic.twitter.com/Ez2BtjDpZM— Pompiers Paris (@PompiersParis) January 20, 2017
Explosion a @Ville_BoulogneBpic.twitter.com/ufB76icAjN— Maxime Larcanche (@maximelarcange) January 20, 2017
Investigators are probing whether the suspected gas-leak originated in a fast-food restaurant that occupies the ground floor of the gutted building.
⚠️⚠️⚠️ explosion de l'immeuble 35 rue de la reine #BoulogneBillancourtpic.twitter.com/ru9UT78q9X— Sam Smith (@SamSmithJRI) January 20, 2017
Sniffer dogs were also dispatched to the location, while three nearby buildings at the Route de la Reine were evacuated as a precaution.