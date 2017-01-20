1 dead, several injured after car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia

At least one person has been killed and several more injured after a vehicle was driven into a crowd of people in the center of Australia's second largest city Melbourne.

The incident happened at about 1:30pm local time near Bourke and Elizabeth streets in Melbourne's city centre emergency services said. An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed that several people were struck by a car while Victoria Police said a number of people had been injured in the incident.

“At this stage it is believed a man driving a vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in Bourke and Queens St just before 2pm,” police said via Twitter.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the events are still being determined and we will provide further information when it comes to hand,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police added that emergency services are assisting “multiple patients” with at least one person “confirmed deceased.”

Police fire shots and seize driver in Bourke St, Melbourne #news#melbournepic.twitter.com/47RiyJvW0Q — bwadamson (@BWAdamson) 20 January 2017

Local media reports as many as 12 people could have been injured.

More than 10 police cars in the area. #bourkestreet corner #elizabethstreet closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/etTln2A1kp — Tin Imp (@kayvee_imp) 20 January 2017

The cause of the incident is yet unclear. Several media reports suggest police units were chasing a rogue car when the vehicle ploughed through a crowd. Police reportedly fired shots before they seized the driver of the rogue vehicle.

Conflicting reports suggest the driver has either been detained or shot dead by police.

BREAKING:

- A car just hit at least 13 pedestrians in Melbourne.

-Shots fired/At least 1 shot. pic.twitter.com/06IaQ6cI7m — Warriors Today (@Warriors_Today) 20 января 2017 г.

The area has been cordoned off and is now swarming with emergency services personnel.

