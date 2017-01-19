Mexico extradites notorious drug lord El Chapo to US

Infamous Mexican drug lord, Joaquin Guzman - better known as El Chapo - has been denied protection under his country’s laws and will be extradited to the United States, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The Fifth Collegiate Criminal Court in Mexico City has denied notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, protection under the country’s laws according to a statement by the Mexican Foreign Ministry. Therefore, permission to extradite Guzman to the US has been issued, and the “Government of the Republic delivered today to Mr. Guzmán to the authorities of the United States of America,” reads the statement.

Guzman was airborne shortly after the announcement, a spokeswoman for the Mexican Attorney General told ABC News. She did not elaborate on where exactly he was being transferred to.

